'The Gray Man': Russo Brothers Shed Light On Journey Across 9 Years, 7 Locations

The Gray Man has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced by Netflix as fans can't wait to see Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas sharing the screen. The upcoming film will release on the online streaming platform on July 22, 2022, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film by the Russo brothers. Ahead of its much-awaited release, the Russo Brothers have opened up about the making of the film as they piqued fans' interest in it.

Russo Brothers shed light on The Gray Man

Speaking about the film, the makers revealed that The Gray Man took nine years to make, owing to their busy schedule. The upcoming film is an adaptation of a novel by Mark Greaney by the same name, and the director duo mentioned they were 'in awe' of his writing.

They mentioned that the upcoming movie was inspired by 70s thrillers that they 'grew up on' and also shared that the movie helped them reflect on their 'fears about the world'. They wished to create a film that viewers could 'immerse themselves' into as they said in a media statement.

“It took nine years to make this film because of our busy schedule. We were in awe of Mark Greaney’s writing and the amount of research he does. We are always on a quest to develop interesting sideways to a genre. Having been inspired by the 70s thrillers that we grew up on, The Gray Man encompasses the themes of a very complex political and rebelling against the system, and we have reflected on our own fears about the world. Considering the peculiar genre of the film, we wanted to create a world for the audience to immerse themselves in; thus, we have an incredible cast that has a level of detail and thought and back story to them.”

The film was shot across seven locations around the world including Los Angeles, France, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Croatia, Austria and Azerbaijan. Joe Russo promised viewers that the film would keep them on the edge of their seats, and fans can't wait to see the ensemble cast take on fierce roles on screen.

Image: Instagram/@graymannetflix