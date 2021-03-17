'The Gray Man' Starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling Begins Filming; See Day 1 Still

The Gray Man is a much-awaited upcoming Netflix film. The action-thriller is directed by Avengers: Endgame helmer the Russo brothers. Now, the multi-starrer movie has commenced its production, revealed the filmmakers.

Russo Brothers' Netflix film The Gray Man begins shooting

The Russo brothers are quite active on their Instagram handle where they have more than two million followers. They took to the social media platform to announce that The Gray Man has started filming. The directing duo shared a clapboard picture that shows scene 49 and take 1 on it. The black and white photo also gives a hint at the movie’s title styling. Check out their post below.

The Gray Man cast has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles. It also includes Ana de Armas in a pivotal role as she reunites with her Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out co-stars. Indian actor Dhanush, Jessica Henwick (Underwater), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Billy Bob Thornton (Sling Blade), Alfre Woodard (12 Years a Slave), Callan Mulvey (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) are also part of The Gray Man cast.

The plot has Ryan Gosling as an assassin and former CIA operative, Court Gentry. He is hunted around the world by a former ally, Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans. Anthony Russo told Collider that the upcoming film is similar to their Marvel movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier in the sense that they are trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that everyone is facing a threat on a global level in terms of spy networks and the CIA. The makers have a plan to create a franchise with Gosling at the center of it.

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney’s debut novel of the same name, published in 2009. Joe Russo has penned down the screenplay with Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. It is produced by the Russo brother’s company, AGBO with Netflix as the streamer. The budget is said to be around $200 million, making it the most expensive film ever made by Netflix, yet.

