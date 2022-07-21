'The Gray Man': Vicky Kaushal, Alaya & Others Attend Dhanush's Movie Premiere In Mumbai

Quick links:
Actor Dhanush graced The Gray Man Mumbai premiere in a white half sleeves shirt and matching veshti while greeting all.
Actor Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in black formals as he shows up at Mumbai premiere of The Gray Man to support his dear friend Dhanush.
Actor Alaya F stunned in an all black dramatic outfit with high thigh slit as she attended The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai last evening.
Aashram fame star Aditi Pohankar looks angelic in a white floor length gown with a plunging neckline as she attended The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai.
Actor Dhanush reunites with his Atrangi Re director Aanand. L. Rai as they pose together with Joe and Anthony Russo at the premiere last evening.