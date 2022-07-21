Last Updated:

'The Gray Man': Vicky Kaushal, Alaya & Others Attend Dhanush's Movie Premiere In Mumbai

The Gray Man Mumbai premiere marked presence of various Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Aanand L Rai, Vishal Bharadwaj and more who came to support Dhanush.

Written By
Prachi Arya
The Gray Man Mumbai premiere
1/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Dhanush graced The Gray Man Mumbai premiere in a white half sleeves shirt and matching veshti while greeting all. 

The Gray Man Mumbai premiere
2/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in black formals as he shows up at Mumbai premiere of The Gray  Man to support his dear friend Dhanush. 

The Gray Man Mumbai premiere
3/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Alaya F stunned in an all black dramatic outfit with high thigh slit as she attended The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai last evening. 

The Gray Man Mumbai premiere
4/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Aashram fame star Aditi Pohankar looks angelic in a white floor length gown with a plunging neckline as she attended The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai. 

The Gray Man Mumbai premiere
5/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Director Vishal Bharadwaj poses for the paps at The Gray Man Mumbai premiere. 

The Gray Man Mumbai premiere
6/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Dhanush reunites with his Atrangi Re director Aanand. L. Rai as they pose together with Joe and Anthony Russo at the premiere last evening. 

The Gray Man Mumbai premiere
7/7
IMAGE: Instagram/actordhanush.page

Dhanush who will be seen playing pivotal role in The Gray Man poses with director suo Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony at Mumbai premiere.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Inside Katrina Kaif's dreamy Maldives vacay with Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari, family & friends

Inside Katrina Kaif's dreamy Maldives vacay with Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari, family & friends
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif return from Maldives; Malaika Arora aces athleisure & more

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif return from Maldives; Malaika Arora aces athleisure & more
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com