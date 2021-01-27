'The Great Gatsby' Television Series In Development With Michael Hirst

A+E Studios and ITV Studios America have joined hands with the very popular screenwriter and producer, Michael Hirst in order to come up with The Great Gatsby TV series. Fans of the classic novel are very excited ever since the news of The Great Gatsby TV series has come out. Read further ahead to know more about The Great Gatsby's small screen outing.

The Great Gatsby coming to television

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, a television series is in the works based on the bestseller novel written by F Scott Fitzgerald, titled The Great Gatsby. As of now, no network has been involved in the making as the co-producers of the series have been planning on showcasing The Great Gatsby on premium cable and other streaming outlets. Reports from the same entertainment daily reveal that A+E Studios have had the rights to this iconic novel for over decades, going back to the 2000 television movie starring Paul Rudd, Mira Sorvino, and Toby Stephens.

It is also reported that the Michael Hirst led The Great Gatsby adaptation has been in the making for over three years now, ever since the Viking creator made an overall deal with Barry Jossen’s A+E Studios. The updated take of The Great Gatsby had been silently in the development at Apple in 2020 before the technical giant changed its course. The Great Gatsby plot revolved around the tragic story of Jay Gatsby who is a self-made millionaire. It also revolves around his pursuit of a young woman, Daisy Buchanan, whom he loved in his youth. Fans are waiting to see if The Great Gatsby plot remains the same or if there will be changed made.

Vikings creator Michael Hirst has said that he seems to have lived with Gatsby most of his life. He recalled that he first read The Great Gatsby as a schoolboy, later he taught it at Oxford in the 1970s, and then he has been re-reading the book “periodically” ever since then. Michael Hirst described today as the “perfect moment” to look at this “timeless story with new eyes” as “today is when America seeks to reinvent itself once again”.

