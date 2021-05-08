The Green Knight Starring Dev Patel Reveals Intriguing Character Posters

The Green Knight cast has Dev Patel in the lead with Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Sarita Choudhury, Erin Kellyman, and Ralph Ineson as the titular character. It is an upcoming epic medieval fantasy film. The project has been the talk of the town since its first teaser was dropped in February 2020. Now, after a long gap, the makers have shared new character posters.

The Green Knight posters highlight pivotal characters

A24 has shared brand-new The Green Knight posters as they start promotions. It includes the titular character, Vikander as Lady / Esel, Edgerton as Lord, a blindfolded woman, and a fox. All the photos have 'One year hence' written over them, referring to Dev Patel as Sir Gawain and the Green Knight made in the Arthurian legend. Check out the images below.

First The Green Knight Posters featuring Dev Patel

The Green Knight plot via A24

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

Written and directed by David Lowery, the movie is based on Sir Gawain and the Green Knight poem and Arthurian legend. The project was scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 29, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers could have sent it straight to streaming but instead hold on to the movie hinting at their belief in the story. The Green Knight release date is now set for July 30, 2021.

