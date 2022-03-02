'The Guardians Of Justice' Ending Explained: Who Murdered Marvelous Man?

Indian-origin Adi Shankar is the brain behind the latest series The Guardians of Justice that hit Netflix on Tuesday. The show follows a black comedy-spoof-like setting involving superheroes like Batman, Superman, The Flash, Shazam, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and other such famous names of DC. However, the use of various characters, right from real-world leaders in an alternative universe, real-world political equations and twists and turns make it a different experience.

Netizens who watched the series may have unanswered questions on some of the events in the film. Here's what happened in the climax of Guardians of Justice and who killed Marvelous Man?

The Guardians of Justice plot

Marvelous Man emerges as a hero in 1947 as he rips apart Hitler, as Mecha Hitler, still alive in an alternate reality where the third World War was on. He is accompanied by his team of superheroes, Knight Hawk, Speed, Awesome Man, King Tsunami, Golden Goddess, Black Bow, and Blue-Scream.

Cut to 1987, news anchor Van Dawson wants to honour Marvelous Man as the day he came down to protect the world completed four decades. However, Marvelous Man seemingly shoots himself in front of the viewers watching the show.

There is no clarity on how the incident happened as the only thing that could have killed the Marvelous Man was a “god-killer” caltronite bullet owned by tech genius Logan Lockwood and that could have been stolen.

Meanwhile, Marvelous man's wife Laura Louis, does not believe that he took his own life and claims that someone killed her husband.

King Tsunami then assumes the role of the leader and The Speed, Awesome Man, Blue Scream, Golden Goddess, and Black Bow are all tasked different responsibilities to come to the truth of Marvelous Man's death.

Who Killed Marvelous Man?

It is then revealed that Marvelous Man and Laura were unfaithful to each other in the marriage. While the former was in a relationship with King Tsunami, Marvelous Man was actually gay, and enjoyed bromance with Knight Hawk and later, developed feelings for Mind Master. While Mind Master loved him, Marvelous Man did not want to break his marriage for the relationship.

He thus asks Mind Master to steal the god-killer bullet from Lockwoo and the latter obliges. Mind Master claimed that all his attempts in trying to influence the Marvelous Man against taking his own life, didn't work out since the latter's will was that strong. There is still a mystery on whether Marvelous Man killed himself or Mind Master prompted him for it, since the latter was also in possession of the drug that killed 'free will.'

Other highlights of The Guardians of Justice climax?

There is also a threat of a nuclear war amid the acts by the terrorist body Annubis and references to real-world equations like that of Russia and United States of America. The organisation is first suspected to be behind the death of Marvelous Man, before it emerges that Knight Hawk was the one who created it. His actions were with an intention to create an army to fight the war amid Cortex's statement that the Earth could be the next target of a titan named Galacron.

Speed too loses her life after she takes on Knight Hawk's strict ways and is 'taken' by Awesome Man, with whom she develops a bond. Sepia Spider is another one to die while the news host Van Dawson is eliminated by Annubis.