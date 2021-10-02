'The Guilty' Ending Explained: What Happened In Jake Gyllenhaal's New Netflix Thriller?

The Guilty is the latest thriller movie up on Netflix. The film starring Jake Gyllenhaal follows a single evening of a 911 operator. The thrilling mystery has a twist to its tail and the film is taking its viewers by surprise. The film is an English-language remake of the 2018 Danish thriller of the same name which had earned high praise from critics around the world.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film follows Jake Gyllenhaal throughout the film’s length. Although he isn’t the sole character in the film, he stands out in terms of screen time. The Guilty builds mystery along its way and the payoff at the end makes it an interesting watch.

Warning: The Guilty spoilers are ahead.

The Guilty plot

The film follows Joe Baylor played by Jake Gyllenhaal through an evening at work. A quick-tempered cop who was recently demoted to take calls as a 911 operator, Joe finds himself in a tough spot after he receives a distress call. Emily, voiced by Riley Keough, whose face is never shown in the film, calls for help. She calls the operator “Sweetie,” and mentions that she’s out for a drive. She signals Joe that she has been abducted using only yes or no questions. Joe figures out which highway Emily is on, and that she is in a white van with her husband who has taken her captive.

Joe finds his way and frantically takes up the situation. He sends a friend to check up on Emily’s children and finds out that the baby has been injured. Joe figures the husband attacked the baby and fled with Emily. Joe later talks to Emily and finds her talking about “the snakes in Oliver’s stomach.” Joe realizes Emily has a mental history and was the one who mutilated the baby. Meanwhile, we also learn that Joe is awaiting a trial the next day.

'The Guilty' ending explained

Joe goes on to talk to Henry, who sobs on the phone who reveals that Emily was pulled off medication as they ran out of money. He admits that his wife killed the baby and he is fleeing with her as she doesn’t realise the situation. Later, Joe talks to a panicked, confused Emily standing on an overpass waiting to jump. Joe talks her down by sharing a surprising story of his own.

The cop reveals that he too has killed in the past and he couldn’t let her die. It is then he learns that the baby is still alive. Joe phones his friend, who will testify in court in a case against Joe, and asks him to tell the truth. Joe decides to go to jail for the murder he committed. He makes a final call to the journalist who had been nagging him all day over the case. As the movie ends, soundbites of journalists declaring detective Joe Baylor pleading guilty to manslaughter is heard. The heavy twist and the thrilling journey make it a gripping movie to watch.

Image: Twitter