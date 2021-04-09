'The Guns Of Navarone' Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In The 1961 Film

The Guns of Navarone is an epic adventure war film directed by J. Lee Thompson. The Guns of Navarone cast includes Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn among others. The movie was released in 1961 and is based on Alistair MacLean's 1957 novel of the same name.

The story of the film revolves around a group of elite Greek soldiers who are assigned the impossible task of taking out the powerful German cannons on the Aegean island with the help of guerrilla fighters. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of The Guns of Navarone.

A look at The Guns of Navarone cast

Gregory Peck as Captain Keith Mallory

Gregory played Captain Keith, a renowned spy and an officer with the Long Range Desert Group (LRDG). Gregory was one of the most popular American actors from the 1940s to the 1960s. He gained success with the film The Keys of the Kingdom that released in 1944. He further appeared in films such as The Valley of Decision, Spellbound, The Yearling, The Paradine Case, The Great Sinner, How the West Was Won and many more. He was also known for his humanitarian efforts. Gregory died in his sleep from bronchopneumonia in the year 2003.

David Niven as Cpl John Anthony Miller

David played Corporal Miller who was an explosives expert and former chemistry teacher. David appeared in several successful films such as A Matter of Life and Death, Around the World in 80 Days, The Pink Panther, Casino Royale, The Charge of the Light Brigade, The Prisoner of Zenda, The Toast of New Orleans, Trail of the Pink Panther, Curse of the Pink Panther and more. He died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 1983.

Anthony Quinn as Colonel Andrea Stavros

Anthony played Colonel Andrea who was from the defeated Greek Army. Anthony is known for films such as La Strada, Guns for San Sebastian, Lawrence of Arabia, The Shoes of the Fisherman, The Message, Lion of the Desert, and A Walk in the Clouds. He died of respiratory failure in 2001.

(Promo Image source: A still from The Guns of Navarone)