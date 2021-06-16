'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Director On Its Parallels With 'I’ll Be Gone In The Dark'

The series is currently in its fourth season and a much-awaited The Handmaid's Tale season 4 released today on June 16, 2021. The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale reviews have also been mostly positive till now. The tenth and final episode of the season was directed by Liz Garbus. In a recent interview with Variety, Liz Garbus talked about the parallels between The Handmaid's Tale finale and her previous work I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.

Liz Garbus on The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Before stepping into the shoes of the director for The Handmaid's Tale finale, Liz Garbus was directing I'll Be Gone in the Dark. It is a true-crime docuseries about the late author Michelle McNamara’s attempts to find out who the Golden State Killer was. During her 14-day quarantine period after her arrival to Canada for directing the show, she had several Zoom meetings with various departments of The Handmaid's Tale season 4. During her interview, she shared that her experience working for I’ll Be Gone in the Dark with rapists and their survivors was incredibly helpful for these conversations. She mentioned that she had just come off knowing all of these survivors and understanding their trigger points while working for I’ll Be Gone In The Dark. She shared that the unexpected ways in which trauma manifests itself and the experience of what does it feel like to get an apology was so helpful for working on The Handmaid's Tale season 4.

Talking about The Handmaid's Tale finale, Liz Garbus said, June is searching for what she is going to do and what is right for her. Liz feels that this is the moment she knows you are not lasting and I am going to figure out how to bring you down. Given her experience with some survivors, Liz Garbus said that this is very emotionally true. Liz Garbus revealed that after one experiences such trauma and actually gets to take action against or about it, there can be another kind of loss. Garbus feels that The Handmaid's Tale finale left June with a question You’ve done it and now what’s left? What now?

It is no longer about what she does about Fred but that is also in many ways what the special episode of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is about for the survivors added Liz Garbus. Talking about I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Garbus added, DeAngelo has been sentenced to multiple life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole and the hope is that those whose lives he touched can finally feel a sense of justice. Liz Garbus admitted that both of these projects can help survivors to see themselves reflected and hopefully help with healing. However, the I’ll Be Gone in the Dark special does have an inherent aim of calling other internet sleuths and journalists to investigative action.

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the most popular dystopian tragedy television series. The show created by Bruce Miller is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. The plot of the series focuses on a dystopia following a Second American Civil War wherein a totalitarian society subjects fertile women, called Handmaids, to child-bearing slavery. The Handmaid's Tale cast features several talented actors like Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O. T. Fagbenle among others.

Image: Elisabeth Moss Instagram

