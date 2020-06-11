The Help Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Movie

Hollywood movie The Help revolves around the lives of African-American maids in the 1960s. The movie is set during the civil rights movement that took place in the 1960s. The Help traces the life of an aspiring author who decides to write a novel on the lives of African American maids and their views about the white families that they work for. The book also aspires to talk about the hardships that the maids have to face on a daily basis.

The Help cast

Viola Davis as Aibileen Clark

(Image Credits: A still from The Help)

The Academy Award winner Viola Davis essays the role of an African-American maid in the 1960s. Viola Davis has won an Academy as well as an Emmy Award. She has also won two Tony Awards and was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in both 2012 and 2017. Viola Davis’ character Aibileen Clark works for socialite Elizabeth Leefolt in Jackson, Mississippi. She takes care of Leefolts’ daughter Mae Mobley, who is ignored by her mother.

Emma Stone as Eugenia "Skeeter" Phelan

(Image Credits: A still from The Help)

Academy and Golden Globe award winner Emma Stone plays the role of a young woman in the movie. Stone is the recipient of many prestigious awards. She was also included in the list of The 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Emma Stone plays the character of Eugenia "Skeeter" Phelan who is a recent graduate and an aspiring writer. She is not comfortable with the way African-American women are treated. She finds out that her mother has fired the maid who practically raised her and is infuriated. She then decides to write a book on the African-American maids.

Octavia Spencer as Minny Jackson

(Image Credits: A still from The Help)

Octavia Spencer plays the role of an African-American maid in the 1960s. Spencer has also won several accolades, including three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has acted in films as well as television.

Her role in The Help is considered to be her breakthrough. Octavia Spencer plays the role of Minny Jackson, who works for Mrs. Walter, whose daughter fires her for using the guest washroom in her house. She is deemed ''unfit'' to work after the incident.

Bryce Dallas Howard as Hillary "Hilly" Walters Holbrook

(Image Credits: A still from The Help)

Screen Actors Guild Awards winner Bryce Dallas Howard plays the role of Hillary "Hilly" Walters Holbrook. Howard is also a director. She is the daughter of Ron Howards, who is a director and actor himself.

Bryce Dallas Howard’s character Hilly is the leader of the women's socialite group in the film. She fires Minny for using the guest washroom rather than the one outside the house. She also frames Viola Davis’ character Aibileen of theft.

