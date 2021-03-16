Last Updated:

'The High Chaparral' Actor Henry Darrow Passes Away At The Age Of 87

The High Chaparral's Henry Darrow who played Manolito Montoya passed away on March 14, 2021. Know all about Henry Darrow's death, his movies and more.

Henry Darrow

Television's first Hispanic Zorro, Henry Darrow passed away at the age of 87. The news was announced by Henry's former publicist Michael B. Druxman on Facebook on March 15, 2021. Reportedly, the actor passed away at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina in the USA on March 14, 2021. The cause of his death remains unannounced.

The actor was well-known for his role in The High Chaparral as Manolito Montoya, the brother of Victoria (Linda Cristal). The series aired in 1967 and had 98 episodes. The details of Henry Darrow's successors are currently unavailable.  

Druxman announces Henry Darrow's death

A look into Henry Darrow's personal life

The actor was born and brought up in New York City in 1933. His first experience with acting started at the age of eight. He participated in a school play as a woodcutter, which inspired him to choose the profession as a career. The actor moved back to his native place in 1946 and went on to study at the Academia del Perpetuo Socorro. He took up Political Science and acting as his majors. He was offered an internship in his third year to attend acting school.

Shortly after that, Darrow decided to move to Los Angeles. There he met his wife Louise in 1956. The couple had two children together, Denise and Tom Darrow. The relationship didn't work and ended in 1979. The actor then married Lauren Levinson in 1982. 

Henry Darrow's movies and television series: The actor's legacy

Henry Darrow worked in several movies, television series and plays. Darrow was spotted by David Dortort, a TV producer who offered him a role in The High Chaparral. 

Henry Darrow also became famous for being the first Latino man to play Zorro in a television series. The actor played the role of Zorro in Zorro and Son in 1983. From 1990-1994, Darrow also took over the role of Zorro's father in The New Zorro, replacing  Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. Henry also voiced Zorro's character in the 1981 animated series The New Adventures of Zorro. 

In the early 2000s, the actor was seen in Runaway Jury as Sebald, Angels with Angels as Raul, and Primo as Dr Vasquez. He was last seen in the 2012 movie Soda Springs as El Quijano. Henry Darrow appeared in 54 movies and 44 television series. 

 

 

