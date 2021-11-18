'The Hills' Actor Whitney Port Informs Fans Of Her Miscarriage

Whitney Port took to her Instagram and announced the heartbreaking news that she's suffered another miscarriage. The Hills star had earlier this month revealed she was expecting another baby with her husband Tim Rosenman. She shared that she recorded an audio diary of her thoughts and emotions about the pregnancy loss that she would share soon.

Whitney Port experienced a miscarriage

Whitney Port took to her Instagram and announced that she had suffered a miscarriage, she wrote, "I'm so sad to say this, and

some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby. We found out yesterday. I don't even really

know what to say here. I recorded a full-on verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I'll put out on my podcast next week. Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don't physically feel like complete shit anymore."

Earlier this month, Whitney shared that she and her husband Tim Rosenman were expecting another baby, "I'm currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," she said in the 35-minute video on November 3. "I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history of miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

She went on to explain that the doctor had informed her that the pregnancy might be "another unhealthy" one. The actor explained that it was challenging to not know if the pregnancy would work out. Back in 2019, Port had suffered her first miscarriage and said, "This is really hard for me to write. Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage. The number of various emotions I felt in the past couple of weeks have been extreme...from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being."

(Image: Instagram/@whitneyeveport)