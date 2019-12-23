'The Hitman's Bodyguard 2' Gets A Release Date; Ryan & Samuel Reunite Against Banderas

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson-starrer The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 is set to hit theatres in late August 2020. Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, and Salma Hayek are set to reprise their roles in the sequel as well. Antonio Banderas is the latest addition to this cast. Read on to know more details about the story.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 finally gets a release date

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson proved their off-screen friendship on-screen in the 2017 action comedy thriller The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The Hitman’s Bodyguard received mixed reviews at the box-office after its release. But these reviews did not affect its box-office collections. The Hitman’s Bodyguard went on to collect $177 million. The audience was enthralled by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s chemistry as Reynolds becomes the bodyguard of Jackson a notorious hitman. Ryan Reynolds played the role of Michael Bryce and Jackson played the role of Darius Kincaid.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds Sought His Revenge On Hugh Jackman With The Most Epic Prank | See Pic

Now, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are set to reunite on-screen once again. Both Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are set to reprise their roles as Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid in The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2. According to a media portal, The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 will be hitting the movie theatres on August 28, 2020. Salma Hayek is also set to reprise her role as Sonia from the 2017 action comedy thriller.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Lovable Relationship: All Details And Timeline

Patrick Hughes directed The Hitman’s Bodyguard in 2017. Now, Hughes is set to return as a director for this sequel and will be once again directing a script from Tom O’Connor. This follow-up film has added several new names to their cast. Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, and Frank Grillo are all the new additions to The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2. Richard E. Grant, who played the role of Seifert in the 2017 release, is also set to reprise his role in this follow-up.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds Starrer 6 Underground's Unseen Footage From Behind The Scenes Out Now

The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2, as mentioned earlier, is set to reunite Reynolds and Jackson as their famous characters Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid. Bryce and Kincaid and his wife Sonia are set on a mission to save Europe from a zealous man. The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 is also expected to smash box-office records just like the 2017 release that collected $177 million in a budget of $30 million.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds' Net Worth Will Leave You Baffled; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.