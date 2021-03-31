'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Starring Ryan Reynolds To Release Two Months Earlier

The highly anticipated action-comedy, Ryan Reynolds' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard release date moved up two months. Directed by Patrick Hughes, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was set to be released on the 20th of August this year but according to Deadline, the release is preponed to a June release. The upcoming action-comedy is a sequel to 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard with a star-studded cast.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard release date

According to the reports from Deadline, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide distribution, Ron Schwart, announced the preponement of the movie, which now will be released on the 16th of June. While stating the reason for moving up the release dates, Ron Schwart described the movie as a perfect comedy-action-packed film for the summer. He also assured the moviegoers that the sequel will deliver more comedy and thrill than the first movie and is 'perfect' for the fans who are getting familiar with the franchise. Calling the movie 'crowd-pleasing and entertainment', Ron promised the fans an exciting experience from the movie.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard cast

Reprising his role as Micheal Bryce, Ryan Reynolds will be seen in the lead role along with Samuel L. Jackson who will also be seen as Darius Kincaid once again on the big screen. Joining The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard cast, Salma Hayek will be seen playing the role of Sonia Kincaid, Hitman's Wife. The supporting cast of the movie includes an ensemble of talented actors such as Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Antonio Banderas, and Tom Hopper.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard plot

The sequel will be set four years after the events of the first movie where Ryan Reynold's character Micheal Bryce continues to be associated with Samuel L. Jackson's Darius Kincaid. Salma Hayek, playing the role of Sonia Kincaid will fall in peril as the former two rush to save her life. The trio will set on a new journey to save her from new threats followed by several comedy events packed with action. Fans are excited to see the much-awaited movie earlier as they get to see the comedic duo once again on the big screen.

