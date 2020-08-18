'The Hunchback Of Notre Dame' Cast Has Tom Hulce, Demi Moore & Others Lending Their Voice

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is an animated musical drama film released in 1996. It is based on the 1831 novel of the same name penned by Victor Hugo. The plot shows a deformed bell-ringer who must seek his independence from a vicious government minister in order to help his gypsy dancer friend. The voice cast of the film has several well-known actors.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame voice cast and their characters

Tom Hulce as Quasimodo

The protagonist of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is Quasimodo, voiced by Tom Hulce. He is a teenage bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, who dreams of seeing life beyond the bell tower. Quasimodo is physically deformed with a hunched back and is often called as an ugly monster by his guardian, who says that he will not be accepted by the outside world.

Demi Moore as Esmeralda

Esmeralda is a beautiful, streetwise and talented dancing gypsy girl, voiced by Demi Moore. She befriends Quasimodo and shows him that his soul is truly pure, even if his exterior might not be perfect. She is a strong-minded, highly independent girl who does not like how gypsies and other outcasts are treated in Paris. Singing voice of the character was by Heidi Mollenhauer.

Tony Jay as Judge Claude Frollo

Tony Jay voiced Judge Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He is a ruthless, self-righteous and powerful judge who is also Quasimodo’s reluctant guardian. He believes that whatever he does is right, and has a lustful obsession with Esmeralda. Frollo is the main antagonist of the movie.

Kevin Kline as Captain Phoebus

Captain Phoebus is a soldier who is Judge Claude Frollo’s Captain of the Guard. The character is voiced by Kevin Kline. He does not approve of Frollo’s methods and saves peoples whenever they are in danger. He is a heroic idealist who falls in love with Esmeralda.

Paul Kandel as Clopin Trouillefou

The mischievous leader of the gypsies, Clopin Trouillefou is voiced by Paul Kandel. He tries to defend his people at all costs. He is a puppeteer and the narrator of the story.

Charles Kimbrough, Jason Alexander and Mary Wickes as Victor, Hugo, and Laverne

The three comical gargoyle status, Victor, Hugo, and Laverne are voiced by Charles Kimbrough, Jason Alexander and Mary Wickes, respectively. They are Quasimodo’s best friends and guardians. This was Wickes’ last film, before her demise due to cancer on October 10, 1995.

David Ogden Stiers as the Archdeacon

The unnamed head priest of Notre Dame is voiced by David Ogden Stiers. He is a kind man who helps several characters throughout the movie, including Quasimodo and Esmeralda. He disapproves Frollo’s actions and is the only figure who has authority over him.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame cast also features Mary Kay Bergman, Frank Welker, Corey Burton, Bill Fagerbakke, Gary Trousdale, Bob Bergen, Jim Cummings, Patrick Pinney, and Philip Proctor. The movie is considered as one of the darkest Disney animated films. It garnered positive reviews from the audiences and was a success at the box office.

