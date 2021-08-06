'The Hunger Games' All Set To Begin Production In 2022, To Tell Coriolanus Snow's Tale

The prequel of Lionsgate’s Hunger Games, based on the novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins is currently set to start production in 2022. The announcement came from the Chairman of the Lionsgate motion picture group, Joe Drake. The film is targeted to release in 2023 or 2024 and will revolve around Coriolanus Snow at a young age, before he became the President of Panem. The Hunger Games franchise yielded about $3 billion in global box office across the years. The prequel of the film is most likely to be a theatrical release.

More about the Hunger Games prequel

The prequel to the much-loved Hunger Games series will focus on the life of Coriolanus Snow before he became the President of Panem. The young and charming Snow has had his share of hard times, owing to his lineage. However, he sees a silver lining and a chance to change his life when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games. However, his dreams come crashing down when he must mentor a girl tribune who hails from the impoverished District 12.

The franchise will see the return of Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the producers of the previous films. Suzanne Collins will take charge of how the content of the film is treated, while the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Little Miss Sunshine, Michael Arndt, will adapt the screenplay. Arndt also contributed to Catching Fire, which is part of The Hunger Games franchise as one of the writers onboard. Collins will also play her part as an executive producer of the upcoming prequel to the Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games prequel will be directed by the talented filmmaker, Francis Lawrence. He is also the director behind The Hunger Games trilogy. The crew behind the prequel has not made any official announcements yet about the cast and fans are excited to know who will be featured in the upcoming film.

The Hunger Games

Released in 2012, The Hunger Games is an action film based on Suzanne Collins’ 2008 novel by the same name. The film is the first installment of the much-loved series and features a star cast. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth in lead roles. It also features Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz and Stanley Tucci. Over-all, the film makes for a rather entertaining and thrilling watch.

With inputs from ANI

Picture Credits: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.