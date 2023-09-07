The Hunger Games: Peter Dinklage, Tom Blythe Look Intriguing In New Posters

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' (or 'The Hunger Games 5') has taken the whole fanbase by storm, as the movie will be a prequel to the old films.

The film recently released posters of its key new characters, with Peter Dinklage, Tom Blythe, and Viola Davis, looking particularly intriguing, giving off the vibes of an older time, set long before the movies.

Peter Dinklage: Playing the role of Casca Highbottom, the Dean of the academy, and creator of the Games himself, Dinklage looks both suave, and yet dangerously powerful. A figure of authority, who ought not to be messed with. Much as it was, with Corionalus Snow, Casca is far more devious than the eye can see.

Tom Blythe: A very crucial part of the film, Tom Blythe plays the younger version of the conniving Coriolanus Snow in ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, who was the main antagonist in the other films. A younger and more optimistic man once, Snow was a different person who is shown to be fuelled by his need for recognition, taking some life-altering decisions which eventually decide his fate and shape his character.

Viola Davis: Playing the conniving and ruthless gamemaker and mastermind Volumnia Gaul, Viola Davis looks creepily devilish, intimidating and even an outright sadistic psycho with a love of torturing others. Volumnia is a force, no one wants to deal with, and using her devilish wits and crooked mentality to her advantage, Viola Davis will be playing the character in a never-before-seen avatar in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.’

Rachel Zegler: The actress who is also gearing up for playing Snow White, Rachel Zegler will be playing the character of Lucy Gray Baird who can sing an enemy to sleep with her melodious voice. Though she looks oddly common in her white attire, Lucy defies the odds and inspires a sense of self-belief in everyone around her, a person different from what she would eventually become.

Jason Schwartzman: The eccentric presenter of the Games, Lucretius ‘Lucky’ Flickerman will be played by Jason Schwartzman with a dramatic flair. Jason, having done a variety of roles, looking to showcase his versatility, and acting acumen by donning a new persona as the quick-witted and sassy ‘Lucky’. Seen wearing a red suit, and donning a moustache, Shwartzman looks the weirder characters here.

Hunter Schafer: Coriolanus Snow’s close confidante Tigris, Hunter Schafer, much like Tom Blythe’s eccentric gentleman like look, is also once for a flair for theatricality, as actress Hunter Schafer remains a pillar of support to Coriolanus in the film.

Josh Andres Rivera: Essaying the role of the young, brave and noble Sejunas Plinth is actor Josh Andres Rivera, who looks to put on a true display of ability for his role. In a place, where good nature is very race, Sejunas is one character who is good natured and trustworthy.

A prequel set 64 years before the original Jennifer Lawrence movies, ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ focuses on the journey of Coriolanus Snow as to how he became the tyrannical ruler of Panem.

Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures will release The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in theaters in India on November 17, 2023.