'The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes' Teaser Out; Film To Release In 2023

The prequel to the much-loved film series Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, is still over a year away from its release. However, its makers are keeping fans updated about every new addition to the upcoming film. While fans have been waiting to catch the very first glimpse of the prequel, its makers recently unveiled its teaser that featured an intriguing story of songbirds and snakes.

Lionsgate recently unveiled the much awaited teaser of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes. The teaer of the movie was first premiered at CinemaCon in late April, earlier this year. The short clip does not feature any scene from the film but righly narrates what the prequel will offer to the audience.

The teaser begins with a songbird and snake frozen amidst icy tree branches. They begin to defreeze and come out to be made up of gold. Text, that read, "The world will discover… who is a songbird… and who is a snake," appear on the screen as the snake defreezes. In the end, the snake can be seen attacking as the poster of the film appears featuring both th bird and the sake in golden. The teaser rightly conveys the message that the songbird and snake will spring back in action in the upcoming prequel. Sharing the teaser, Lionsgate wrote, "Preparations have begun. In 2023, return to the Games…"

More about The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes will see a new ensemble cast, different from the film series. Tom Blyth will be seen playing Coriolanus Snow, while West Side Story star Rachel Ziegler will portray Lucy Gray Baird. Jennifer Lawrence is not likely to feature in the film as it will be set 60 years prior to the original movie series. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 17, 2023.

The movie will revolve around the events that took place before the adventures of Jennifer Lawrence's Kantiss Everdeen. It will follow the life of Coriolanus Snow, from his childhoood to upbringing that led him to become the president of Panem. The movie is based on American author Suzanne Collins' book, which was published in 2020.

Image: Instagram/@lionsgate