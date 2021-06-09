The Hunt for Red October is a 1990 submarine spy thriller movie which was directed by John McTiernan. The movie received great reviews by the audiences and critics and was the 6th top-grossing domestic film of the year. It was based on the 1984 bestselling novel of the same name authored by Tom Clancy; scroll along and have a look at the list of actors that played key roles in it.

The Hunt for Red October Cast: Actors that played key roles in the movie

Sean Connery

Sean Connery was seen as Marko Ramius in the movie, who was the Commanding officer of Red October. He was the first to play the fictional British secret agent James Bond on screen and went on to play the detective in seven movies of the franchise. His work in the Bond movie, got him to work with the most notable directors including Alfred Hitchcock, Sidney Lumet, and John Huston. He was a part of the industry for over 5 decades and was awarded an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and three Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award and a Henrietta Award, throughout his career.

Alec Baldwin

Baldwin went on to play the role of Jack Ryan, who was a CIA intelligence analyst, an author as well as a Professor of Naval History at the United States Naval Academy. He shot to popularity after being a part of the sixth and seventh seasons of the primetime soap opera Knots Landing on CBS. Baldwin is also popularly known and acclaimed for doing the impression of Donald Trump on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.

John Ackland

John Ackland played the role of Andrei Lysenko in the movie, he was the Soviet Ambassador to the United States. The actor had a career spanning for more than 5 decades after he made his debut in 1949 and appeared in more than 130 film and television shows, throughout. His most recent credit was in the 2014 movie Katherine of Alexandria as Rufus. The actor went on to get nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role of Jock Delves Broughton in White Mischief.

Image: Still from the movie

