'The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild' Twitter Review: Majority Of Netizens Disappointed

One often sees franchises struggling to keep the viewers hooked and entertained as more and more instalments release over the years. That seems to have been the case with Ice Age as well. The newest film in the franchise, titled Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, released recently, and a majority of viewers were not pleased after watching it.

Many were disappointed with the makers and said that they were done with the franchise. Right from the animation, the storyline to the missing characters, netizens expressed dissatisfaction over various aspects of the film.

Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Twitter review; netizens unhappy

'Pointless film', 'Unimpressive', 'Worthless experience', 'dumb movie' were some of the comments for Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild and some wondering how the film could 'sink that low.'

'Lacklustre' animation was pointed out and that it looked 'stiff and textured'. The acting was termed 'terrible' by one and that the 'stale characters' had no charm.

'Bland and un-engaging', 'predictable', 'generic and boring' were how the story was described. One called it the 'worst movie this year .

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is another unimpressive entry in the Ice Age saga. Despite some good animation backgrounds, it suffers from a predictable story, annoying humor, and lackluster animation. Not worth checking out. I'll give you my full review on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/QdK27zIFhG — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) January 29, 2022

It sucks. I mean I had low expectations but wow did the film sink that low. The animation is so stiff and low textured. The story is generic and boring. The characters have no charm. I didn't even laugh once during the film. pic.twitter.com/nksaJA95aL — Ma-Rio (@MaRioTheGamer8) January 29, 2022

The ice age adventures of buck wild SUCKS — baby veins (@CaillouMcyellow) January 29, 2022

I watched The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (2022) on Disney+ and all I can say is for an Ice Age movie under the Walt Disney Company, it was just lame and boring. I still think Collision Course was worse though.



1.2/5 pic.twitter.com/RjElXAmzQk — Alec Behan (@alec_behan) January 28, 2022

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is a dumb movie. It's not good dumb or dumb fun, it's just dumb.



Also, this photo really happened in the movie.... pic.twitter.com/OMEKYoUyD4 — Musketeer Shamu (@Shamu_blackfish) January 28, 2022

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is the worst movie I've seen this year, so far. — RickRaptor105 (@RickRaptor105) January 29, 2022

One shared that after the first three films in the franchise, the makers had not been able to keep the work up and one termed the latter 3 films as 'horrendous.'

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild: 💩



A pointless film with a bland & un-engaging story, animation that’s cheap(although the animators tried), and a cast of stale characters(bad news: Scrat’s not in it)



Stick with the first three Ice Age movies and skip this one pic.twitter.com/XxwzvrOYAb — Ryan Hates NFTs (@HootyWDW50) January 28, 2022

Final Rating: 30%



Bland storyline, terrible acting (except for Buck himself) but some pretty good visuals. But yeah, the franchise stopped caring after the 3rd film. Pretty sad!



2022 Movies Record

1-2 pic.twitter.com/heGJlorpIp — Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) January 28, 2022

I find it hilarious that there is now a trilogy of good to decent ice age movies and a trilogy of bad to horrendous ice age movies lmao. pic.twitter.com/iTLxNutZH1 — Gamerdude5000/Toon talks 2022!! (@Gamerdude50002) January 28, 2022

Some expressed their displeasure about one of the popular characters, Scrat, not being a part of the film, over a trademark dispute.

It feels so bizarre that Disney, a company known for being extremely protective of the copyright of their characters (especially a certain mouse), gave up the rights to probably the most iconic character of not just Ice Age, but Blue Sky Studios in general. https://t.co/uVswwu8aJf — JW Cartoonist (Commissions Closed) (@JWCartoonist) January 29, 2022

The fact that so many people are disappointed and are talking about the fact that Scrat is not in the new Ice Age movie really tells you how much people really love the character. Disney should take notes and release those Scrat Tales shorts as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Q6h3QkQrn8 — Orlando Cabrera (@rabbidlandus53) January 28, 2022

Very few people felt that the movie was not as 'bad.' One wrote that it was better than the previous instalment, Ice Age: Collision Course, but it was still not enough for it to be a great film. Calling it 'harmless' and recommending to only the die-hard fans, the netizen said the animation was not up to the mark, but still good enough.

One was unhappy about the criticism and that the story was good, and that the characters fit into the story.

The design for the character Zee, acting by Buck, and good visuals was some of the few positives mentioned in the comments.

omg guys ice age the adventures of buck wild is so good you guys should totally watch it!!!! — octo (guido fan club) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@alt_octo) January 28, 2022

I just watched the Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. What did I think of it? Well fortunately it wasn’t as bad as Collision Course (thank goodness), but I can’t exactly call it a great film either. I just found it to be somewhat meh but harmless. — Travis the Dragon 💙 #ABetterABK #Spyro4 #BLM (@travis_dragon00) January 28, 2022

Granted the animation and voice acting might not be good and there may be no Scrat, but Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild isn't as bad as people make it out to be.



Everyone fits their characters and the story is good. — Awesomeman235ify  (@OrangeHedgie3) January 28, 2022

A rare comment was from one, who suggested that it was totally worth the watch.