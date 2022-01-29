Last Updated:

'The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild' Twitter Review: Majority Of Netizens Disappointed

'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' Twitter Review: Majority of netizens were disappointed with the latest instalment in the franchise.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

One often sees franchises struggling to keep the viewers hooked and entertained as more and more instalments release over the years. That seems to have been the case with Ice Age as well. The newest film in the franchise, titled Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, released recently, and a majority of viewers were not pleased after watching it.

Many were disappointed with the makers and said that they were done with the franchise. Right from the animation, the storyline to the missing characters, netizens expressed dissatisfaction over various aspects of the film. 

Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Twitter reviewnetizens unhappy

'Pointless film', 'Unimpressive', 'Worthless experience', 'dumb movie' were some of the comments for Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild and some wondering how the film could 'sink that low.'

'Lacklustre' animation was pointed out and that it looked 'stiff and textured'. The acting was termed 'terrible' by one and that the 'stale characters' had no charm.

'Bland and un-engaging', 'predictable', 'generic and boring' were how the story was described. One called it the 'worst movie this year .

One shared that after the first three films in the franchise, the makers had not been able to keep the work up and one termed the latter 3 films as 'horrendous.' 

 

Some expressed their displeasure about one of the popular characters, Scrat, not being a part of the film, over a trademark dispute. 

Very few people felt that the movie was not as 'bad.' One wrote that it was better than the previous instalment, Ice Age: Collision Course, but it was still not enough for it to be a great film. Calling it 'harmless' and recommending to only the die-hard fans, the netizen said the animation was not up to the mark, but still good enough.

One was unhappy about the criticism and that the story was good, and that the characters fit into the story.

The design for the character Zee, acting by Buck, and good visuals was some of the few positives mentioned in the comments. 

 

A rare comment was from one, who suggested that it was totally worth the watch. 

