The Idol Star Lily-Rose Depp Shares Mushy Pictures For ‘love Of Her Life’ 070 Shake

Why you’re reading this: Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd starrer The Idol has been in the news ever since it premiered on OTT. The actress is in a relationship with rapper 070 Shake. She wished her a happy birthday with a set of adorable pictures on Wednesday.

3 things you need to know

070 Shake is an American rapper.

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake started dating in January 2023.

The couple often share photos of their loved-up moments on social media.

Lily-Rose Depp’s mushy birthday post for 070 Shake

Lily-Rose Depp shared a series of images on her Instagram stories. One of the pictures featured the actress hugging her rapper from behind as they posed for a mirror selfie. Other photos captured them getting cozy with each other. In the caption, Lily wrote, “Happy Birthday Love of my Life.”

(Lily-Rose Depp with her girlfriend 070 Shake | Image: Lily-Rose Depp/Instagram)

Earlier in May, Lily and 070 Shake made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of them kissing. The Idol star shared the image on her Instagram story and wrote "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH," confirming they started dating in January of this year.

(Lily Rose Depp with her girlfriend 070 Shake | Image: Instagram)

Lily-Rose Depp's relationship timeline

Lily has dated her The King co-star Timothee Chalamet in 2018. The couple dated for two years before parting ways in April 2020. Since then, neither party has ever publicly discussed the reasons for their split. Following that, she sparked romance rumours with Austin Butler, who she was spotted kissing in 2021. The actress went on to date Yassine Stein around the end of 2021. However, the affair seems to have ended after approximately a year.