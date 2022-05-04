'The Incredible Hulk' Director Louis Leterrier To Join 'Fast X' After Justin Lin's Exit

The exit of director Justin Lin from Vin Diesel's Fast X came as a massive shocker as the shooting of the movie hit the floors last week. For those unaware, Lin has already helmed five films in the Fast and Furious franchise. Fast X was supposed to be his sixth movie, however, just a week after the commencement of the shoot, the filmmaker opted out of his directorial responsibilities. Now, the rumour mill has it that the makers are planning to replace Lin with director Louis Leterrier.

Louis Leterrier to replace Justin Lin?

As reported by Variety, The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier is in talks to fill in the place of Lin. However, an official deal about the same has not been signed as of yet. Louis Leterrier is known for his directorial works in films including Now You See Me, The Transporter and more.

Justin Lin exits from Fast X

On April 27, Justin Lin made his exit official by releasing his statement via the Twitter handle of The Fast Saga. In the letter, Lin stated that he would continue to be associated with the movie in the capacity of the producer as he looked back at his journey of '10 years and five films'. The 50-year-old wrote,

With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Justin Lin reportedly had a massive fall out with Vin Diesel over 'creative differences'. The intense disagreement reportedly took place during a meeting that was held to discuss the changing scenarios of the filming much to Lin's displeasure. However, the two have neither denied nor confirmed the report.

Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker

Just a day after the movie hit the floor, the main protagonist Diesel aka Dominic Toretto, took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note for later actor Paul Walker aka Brian O'Conner. In his heartwarming letter, Diesel shared there isn't a single day that goes by when he doesn't reminisce about the moments spent with Paul Walker. Take a look at it below:

Image: Instagram/@vindiesel/@themasley_web