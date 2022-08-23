'The Kardashians 2' Teaser Out; Kim Says 'always Wanted People To See Who I Really Am'

While it has been only less than a month since the first season of The Kardashians aired on Hulu, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is all set to return with a fresh chapter. Hulu earlier unveiled the much-awaited teaser trailer of the second season of the reality TV show The Kardashians along with its release date and recently escalated the curiosity of the fans by dropping a thrilling new teaser that depicted Kim Kardashian talking about how she always wanted everyone to see who she really was.

Kim Kardashian reveals she always wanted people to know the real Kim

The Kardashians Hulu recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared an interesting new teaser of the much-awaited The Kardashians season 2 that begins with a glimpse of Kim Kardashian sporting a black outfit while posing for the camera and in the next shot, she can be seen stating how she always wanted people to see who she really was.

Kendall Jenner is then seen stating that the narrative about her and her family was so out of hand and added how it wasn't changing it at all. The teaser then ends with Khloe Kardashian sitting in the car with Kim and telling her that they were built for this. Watch the full teaser ahead-

From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship, Kourtney Kardashian's wedding shopping to Kylie Jenner's baby boy, the forthcoming season of the show is set to amaze fans on all fronts. In the second season of the show, Kylie Jenner's post-pregnancy period is expected to be showcased as she says "I made a baby" in the teaser. It will also depict the defamation trial between, Kim, Khloe, Kris and Kylie and Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance Blac Chyna where the latter sued the Kardashian-Jenner family for $100 million claiming that they influenced the cancellation of the TV show Rob & Chyna. However, the verdict was announced in the favour of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian