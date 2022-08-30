The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is all set to return to the screens with the all-new second season of the Hulu series The Kardashians. Set to stream on Hulu from September 22, the second season of the critically acclaimed hit series is gaining attention from fans for its conon social media.

Starting from Kim's love story with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson to Khloe Kardashian's journey to surrogacy after she welcomed her son with ex Tristan Thompson, everything was preserved for the second season of the show. The second season will feature each member of the Kardashian family opening up about their own struggles and triumphs.

The Kardashians season 2 trailer

In the gripping trailer, the beauty mogul speaks of her “season of independence” and makes no mention of her then Saturday Night Live boyfriend Pete Davidson, her first public relationship since filing for divorce from Kanye West last year. For the unknown, the whirlwind romance of the two stars came to an end after nine months of dating earlier this month.

The trailer focuses on Kim covering her reaction to backlash over comments made in an interview about women in the workplace. She even addressed all the controversy mired around her Met Gala Marilyn Monroe dress. At one point in the trailer, she says, "I really feel that I’ve found my personal confidence.”

On the other hand, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner also makes an appearance where she welcomes a son with partner Travis Scott. Fans have long speculated that Kylie’s son’s name will finally be revealed during this installment. In the long clip, Kylie even talked about the postpartum depression amid Travis’ tragic Astroworld scandal that took the lives of many.

Another highlight of the trailer was Kourtney Kardashian's wedding with Travis Barker in Italian style curated by Dolce and Gabbana in Las Vegas. Out of all the high-end drama that is much awaited in the second season, the trailer also gives a glimpse of Kris Jenner undergoing a scary surgery with details to be divulged in season 2. The Instagram page of Hulu shared the gripping trailer and wrote, “iconic” is an understatement. #TheKardashians are back September 22 on Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America."

IMAGE: Instagram/@KrisJenner/@KimKardashian