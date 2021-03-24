The Kardashians Have A Unique Way To Make Sure Their Guests Are COVID-19 Tested

The ongoing COVID-19 has changed quite a lot of things about everyone’s day to day activities and it has heavily impacted how interviews and talk shows are held. Although a major chunk of the talk shows is being held virtually, some of them are still choosing the social distance way of things. The Kardashians have chalked out a way of dealing with these situations when they have to give an in-person interview; Andy Cohen who recently dropped by the household for interaction with Khloe has shared how it was.

This is how the Kardashians make sure their guests are COVID-19 tested

The Kardashian family seems to have found a way to make sure that their guests are free of COVID-19 and can visit them. Andy Cohen was recently a visitor at the Kardashian household and has shared how his visit to the reality tv family’s house went through. In a recent podcast, where Andy guest-starred he shared that the experience of a guest in the household amid the pandemic is one of a kind.

Andy Cohen made an appearance on the podcast, the Bitch Sesh and shared everything that happened during his trip to Khloe Kardashian’s house, He was there to interview her for his upcoming show For Real: The Story of Reality TV. Cohen revealed that the family tells you their preferred COVID testing facility, where you have to go first and get tested.

He further added being informed that it will be his driver who will be receiving his test results and that when they reach Khloe’s house, if the second entry gate opens then it meant that it was okay for him to come inside and that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Andy added that he was astonished to see this exclusive system of letting the guests know whether they had tested positive or no. Cohen said on the podcast, “It was amazing. I was like, ‘Is this the gate?'” to which his driver replied, “No. It’s the next one”. Further adding, “We go. There it is. It opens. I’m like, ‘I’m COVID safe!'”.

Promo Image Courtesy: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram