'The Kardashians': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's Hoping For A Baby With Travis Barker

As the prominent American reality TV show, The Kardashians hits the screens, the fans seem to be thrilled to watch the series featuring the Kardashian and Jenner family. The series follows the fun-filled topsy-turvy life of sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner.

During the latest episode of the show, Kourtney Kardashian opened up to her mother Kris Jenner about wanting to have a baby with her beau, Travis Barker. she even shed light on her IVF complications and how she was experiencing depression due to the medications.

Kourtney Kardashian talks about dealing with depression amid IVF complications

During the latest episode of the popular American reality TV show, The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian was seen having a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner about her wanting to have a baby with Travis Barker. adding to it, she also mentioned how things were not going as planned as she was facing complications in her IVF treatment. When Kris Jenner asked her how her doctor's visits were going, she exclaimed, "Awful." Kourtney Kardashian then went on to explain the situation to her and stated, "Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience."

Furthermore, she even expressed her feelings to netizens reacting to her being pregnant because of her gained weight and revealed how she was gaining weight due to the medications she was being given. She said, "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through. The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause. The medication basically put me into depression."

In response to Kourtney's confession, Kris Jenner opened up about her experience and recalled the time when she got pregnant in 1994 and later suffered a miscarriage. "I got pregnant in 1994 and had a miscarriage and my body entirely shut down. It stopped making anything. I was moody and depressed and bloated, didn't feel well. Everything you just described, the exact same thing happened," she said.

