The Kardashian-Jenner clan is currently gearing up for the release of their all-new reality show The Kardashians, which is set to stream online on Hulu on April 14, 2022. The official trailer of the forthcoming series was released on March 14 and includes some important scenes featuring the much-loved stars and their significant others. The trailer includes a glimpse of Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye, Khloé's ex, Tristan Thompson and also sees Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-husband.

The Kardashians trailer out

The all-new trailer of the upcoming series opens with Kourtney Kardashian explaining how life has changed for the family since they have been away from the cameras for a while after Keeping up with the Kardashians came to an end. Kim can also be heard agreeing with her as she said, "We’ve had so much time off, we’ve kind of gone into our own worlds." The clip sees Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker open to the possibility of having a child together and also sees Khloé open up about her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, who was recently involved in a paternity test controversy and issued a public apology to Khloé.

Watch The Kardashians trailer here

Kylie is also seen speaking about her second pregnancy, while Kim is teased about her new beau, SNL fame, Pete Davidson. Speaking about Kim, her mother, Kris Jenner can be heard saying, "This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming." Kima also speaks about Kanye and says it's 'really hard' with him and mentions that he told her that her career was over. The family is also seen having a discussion as Kim speaks to someone over the phone and says, "We have all the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground", at which point, her mom and Khloé agree with her saying, "Never go against the family". The clip comes to an end with Khloé speaking to her sisters about the treatment they received from the public and their exes she says, "Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatize us?"

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian