'The Kardashians' Premiere: Kim And Pete Davidson Hold Hands; Kourtney Keeps Travis Close

The release of 'The Kardashians' is just around the corner and the elite family is not leaving any stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. In a key development on the same, all the members of the Kardashian clan including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney made a stunning appearance at the premiere of their Hulu show that took place at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

Needless to say, the Kardashian sisters did not fail to impress the fashion police as they amped the glamour quotient at the red carpet event. However, what stole the limelight was Kim Kardashian's arrival at the event with beau Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive holding hands

The SKIMS founder opted for a body-hugging metallic gown which was paired with a statement silver choker neckpiece. With her hair tied in a neat bun, highlighted cheeks rounded off her look. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Pete Davidson made an appearance at the event in a more relaxed attire.

He wore a t-shirt which was topped with a crisp black suit and sunglasses. Notably, this is the first red carpet appearance of the couple together. While their dazzling looks impressed the fashion police, what stole the limelight was their mushy banter. The duo were spotted holding each other's hands at the event.

Apart from them, even Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Braker, who recently tied the knot in a secret wedding in LA, posed together for the cameras. Travis Braker made sure to keep Kourtney close at the red carpet event. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris, was the first one to take over the red carpet with Corey Gamble in a pink ensemble. She was followed by her daughters with their kids and partners.

Other celebrities who attended the show's premiere included Anastasia Karanikolaou, Teyana Taylor, Nicole Williams English and more. However, Kylie and Kendall Jenner did not attend the event.

The Kardashians will premiere on the OTT platform Hulu on 14 April 2022. The show will feature Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie shedding light on their love life, while dealing with the hectic schedule of their billion-dollar businesses. The show will also chronicle the happy times of the famous sisters with their kids.

