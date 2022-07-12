The Kardashians Season 2 Trailer: Pete Makes Debut, Khloe Talks About Blac Chyna's Lawsuit

It’s not even three weeks since the season one finale of The Kardashians dropped on Hulu and now the makers have dropped the trailer of the second part. The Kardashians season 2 will premiere on 22nd September 2022. What makes the second season more interesting is that it marks Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson's cameo and also various revelations about the Kardashian sisters.

The trailer teases the beauty mogul confirming her romance with Pete Davidson, plus the Saturday Night Live alum appearing alongside the SKIMS founder. While sharing her excitement in the trailer, Kim says, “Life is good. I have a new boyfriend,” Kim says in the trailer. “I’m just having a really good time.” Later, Kim purrs to Pete, “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” to which Pete jokingly runs towards her.

The Kardashian season 2 trailer out

The trailer also gives a glimpse into the other changes that take place in the life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The clip shows Kylie Jenner giving birth to her son and talking about embracing parenthood. Followed by this, an excited Kris Jenner shared her happiness of welcoming her 11th grandchild. On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to be quite busy while planning their wedding day.

The video which gives an overview of the life of the famous family also shows Khloe who frets about Blac Chyna's massive lawsuit against the family while Kendall Jenner does her best to fade into the wallpaper, as per usual. While The Kardashians certainly offer a new flavor to the famed Keeping Up With the Kardashians series, Executive producer Ben Winston told Variety that their Hulu debut has smashed streaming records for the platform. He further mentioned how the platform gains popularity and viewership by capturing the Kardashian-Jenner clan as independent businesswomen in a documentary format.

Meanwhile, after Pete made his appearance in the trailer, the SKIMS founder shared a bunch of pictures with him while enjoying a sunny day. Starting from sunbathing poolside to enjoying their company together, the couple looked adorable. In the pictures, the couple is seen laying around the house on a sunny day as the SKIMS founder opted for a sporty look with her grey co-ords in place paired with her bleach blonde messy bun. While Pete sported grey shorts and went shirtless, flaunting his tatted body topped with a matching beanie.

IMAGE: Instagram/kardashianshulu