'The King's Man' Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About The Action-comedy

'The King's Man' witnessed mixed reviews on Twitter upon its release. Many took to the microblogging platform to share their opinions on the film. Read on.

The Kingsman franchise is back after a gap of four years on the big screens. Titled The King's Man, the third instalment of the franchise, serves as a prequel to the earlier two films. The film hit theatres amid new projects in the series being in the pipeline. 

While the film released in the United States of America last month, Indian audiences are set to experience the action-comedy from Friday. For those wishing to catch the film, here are some of the reviews by netizens, who have watched the film already.

The King's Man Twitter review

The King's Man witnessed mixed reviews upon its release. Many took to Twitter to share their opinions on the film. 

A Twitter user termed the film as a "Sweary, violent & funny return to form origin story (sic)". The user said that the film had less reliance on "gimmick camera moves" and physics-defying computer graphics. However, what worked for the film was the 'acting talent' with Rasputin being the highlight.

'Amazing' was one of the words netizens used for the film. The fight choreography was termed 'stellar like always' by another fan. 

One netizen highlighted a 'shock' moment in the film, and that no movie till now had created that impact for her. She added that the entire theatre 'gasped' over the particular moment. 

Another netizen seemed to have experienced a similar effect during the halfway mark. The netizen wrote that the villain was not extraordinary, but Grigori Rasputin, played by Rhys Ifans, carried the film in the first half. 

However, there were many who were not too pleased with the film. One user did not mince words in calling it the 'worst movie ever'. Another left the cinema halfway through and another was disappointed over the fight sequences.

One termed it as a 'poor addition' to the franchise, and that the makers seemed to have failed in identifying 'what it wants to be'. The person said that the last two instalments had failed to live up to the 'blend of comedy and gore' created in the first part and that this one 'fails completely.'

One Instagram user felt there was 'hate' being directed towards the movie and that it was as good as Spider-Man: No Way Home. 

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou, among others.

