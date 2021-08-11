The Kissing Booth 3: Do Elle And Noah End Up Together?

Netflix Original The Kissing Booth 3 dropped on the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 11. The highly touted is the third instalment of the coming-of-age franchise of the same name that was released in 2018. Featuring actors Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney, the third movie will force the leads to make some tough decisions as they step into the next chapter of their lives. For those who haven't watched the movie, spoiler alert.

The Kissing Booth 3 - Elle and Noah

The bond of two best friends, Elle and Lee, was tested in the first movie when Elle fell in love with the latter's older brother Noah. After fixing up her friendship with Lee, Elle happily ended up with Noah who later goes off to college across the country. Determined to join her boyfriend at the same college, Elle worked hard to get accepted into Harvard University to reunite with Noah. However, things take a dark turn in the second instalment after Elle spots Noah flirting and getting closer to his classmate.

After resolving their misunderstandings, but not without tears, drama and heartbreaks, Elle gears up for the next stage of her life - college. However, Elle is introduced to a new boy in her life, Marco Valentin Peña played by actor Taylor Zakhar Perez, who wavers her decisions and feelings about Noah. For the third instalment of the novel-turned-movie, netizens are eager to find out if Elle and Noah finally end up together.

Do Elle and Noah end up together?

The franchise showed Elle and Noah traverse the odds to stay together despite the glaring challenges. However, in the third instalment, Elle and Noah break up at the end of the movie. Young Elle is met with a choice of either following her dream or her love. Wanting to pursue a career in video game design at the University of Southern California, Elle chooses to fulfil the promise she made to her life-long best friend Lee and bids an emotional farewell to Noah.

Just when the fans thought that it was the end of the 'Elle-Noah' story, the ending scenes showed the lead actors six years later in life. Elle was seen sporting a pixie cut, on the other hand, she spotted Noah riding his motorbike and learned that he got job offers at law firms in New York and LA.

IMAGE- NETFLIX USA'S INSTAGRAM

