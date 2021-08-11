'The Kissing Booth 3': Here's A Short Recap Of The First 2 Films

With the release of The Kissing Booth 3 trailer, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to begin streaming on Netflix. The trailer of the film depicts a fun ride of Elle, Lee, and Noah who begin ticking points from their adventurous bucket list. The trailer also hints at how Elle will face a dilemma to choose either Lee or Noah to go to college with but she then runs into Marco. As it will be the final installment of The Kissing Booth film series, here’s a glimpse of what happened in the first two films.

What happened in The Kissing Booth?

The Kissing Booth, released in 2018 was written and directed by Vince Marcello. Featuring Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney in the lead, the movie followed the life of fun and late blooming teenage girl whose love affair with her high school romance hampers her friendship with the latter’s younger brother. The movie begins by introducing the lead character, Elle, who is popular in school but has never been kissed. She then plans a kissing booth event at a fundraiser and dreams of kissing her secret crush, who is also the brother of her best friend. As she shares a kiss with her crush, she realizes that she broke an important rule of friendship by dating one’s friends’ family members. Elle then plans to take her relationship ahead secretly that turns out to be a roller coaster ride.

What happened in The Kissing Booth 2?

The next movie in the series, released in 2020 begins with Elle in the senior year of her school while her lover, Noah is a freshman at Harvard. The couple then manages to make their long-distance relationship work out while balancing their studies alongside. Their relationship soon becomes complicated when they begin to get attracted to others. Noah then urges Elle to move with him for college while the latter expresses her desire to continue her schooling. Later in the film, Elle faces the dilemma of choosing one between her best friend and the love of her life, Noah.

The Kissing Booth 3 cast

The cast of the movie who will be reprising their roles in the upcoming movie includes Joey King as Rochelle "Elle", Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Meganne Young as Rachel, Carson White as Brad Evans, Stephen Jennings as Mike Evans, and many more. The Kissing Booth 3 release date has been set for August 11, 2021, on Netflix and will begin streaming at 2 a.m. Pacific Time, or 3 a.m. Eastern Time.

IMAGE: THE KISSING BOOTH INSTAGRAM

