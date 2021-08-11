The Kissing Booth 3: Release Time, How To Watch Online In India, USA; All You Need To Know

The Kissing Booth 3 is slated to release in a few hours and we can't wait! Fans are desperately awaiting the release to find out who will Elle choose to be with: Noah, Marco or Lee? Well, fans can rest easy knowing that their questions about Elle's romantic life will be answered soon enough. However, you might wonder what time will The Kissing Booth 3 be on Netflix, and so here's what we know -

What time does Kissing Booth 3 come out?

While fans are aware that The Kissing Booth 3 release date is set for August 11, one might wonder what TIME does Kissing Booth 3 come out, and well, keeping in alignment with Netflix's standard release plans, The Kissing Booth 3 will arrive on Netflix at 12:01 AM PST. This is means fans on the West Coast in the USA will be able to enjoy the just after midnight.

However, seeing as the US is divided between 6 different time zones, the film will air at different times. Fans in India will be able to watch The Kissing Booth 3 at 12:30 PM IST, which is just in a few hours! On the other hand, here's when The Kissing Booth 3 will air for everyone else -

Hawaii: 9:01 p.m. HST on Tuesday, August 10

Alaska: 11:01 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, August 10

West Coast of the US: 12:01 a.m PT

Mountain timezone: 1:01 a.m. MT

Midwest of the US: 2:01 a.m. C

East Coast of the US: 3:01 a.m. ET

Barbados: 3:01 a.m. AST

Bahamas: 3:01 a.m. ET

England: 8:01 am BST

France, Germany, and Italy: 9:01 a.m. CEST

Israel: 10:01 a.m. IDT

India: 12:30 p.m. IST

South Korea and Japan: 4:01 p.m. KST

Sydney, Australia: 5:01 p.m. AEST

How to watch kissing booth 3 in India - USA?

Meanwhile, if you're wondering about how to watch Kissing Booth 3 in India - USA? Then all you need is a Netflix subscription! The Kissing Booth series are Netflix originals, and you can check out all 3 films on the streaming site. You can also read our recap of the first two films to catch up before you get to Kissing Booth 3.

The Kissing Booth 3, which will be the final installment in The Kissing Booth film series, will star Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald.

