'The Kissing Booth 3' Review: Netizens Have Strong Feelings For Elle & Noah's Ending

Netflix's The Kissing Booth became of one the biggest teen sensations in 2018 due to its intriguing plot and attractive cast. Released on August 11, the third instalment of the movie titled The Kissing Booth 3, is living up to the franchise's name and creating a major stir on the internet. Here is how the fans are dealing with a possible goodbye to their favourite characters.

The Kissing Booth 3

Netflix original The Kissing Booth 3 featured Joey King as Elle Evans, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn and Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn. However, reigning over the series with his charms and good looks since the second movie, Taylor Zakhar Perez is back as Marco Valentin Peña for the final movie. The actor played a pivotal role, making Elle and Noah question the foundation of their relationship and chemistry. Although the movie received lackluster reviews by critics, it was a huge commercial success among the teen audience.

The Kissing Booth 3 review

Spoiler Alert: Elle and Noah say goodbye to each deciding to follow their individual path to pursue their careers. As soon as the movie was dropped on Netflix, netizens flocked in to watch it and express their opinions on social media. The internet was torn after watching the dramatic ending of their favourite couple Elle and Noah's relationship.

One fan wrote, 'Why is the kissing booth 3 making me cry' while another wrote, 'When Noah told Elle he's sorry things didn't work out between them, my heart absolutely broke. Like I just feel as if that was a play off Jacob and Joey'. On the other hand, some fans were happy for Lee and Rachel's rekindled romance in the movie. One netizen tweeted, 'rachel and lee just proves a love that is true has a habit of coming back'.

Now watching the kissing booth 3 #thekissingbooth3 pic.twitter.com/c5ElBvpYPz — 최승철 🍒🍓 윤정한 (@choi_han26) August 11, 2021

Facing criticism for representing a dramatic and over-the-top relationship and school in the first movie, The Kissing Booth 3 came through with its final movie with a realistic approach to coming-of-age life decisions and emotions. Fans took note of it and lauded the movie for its moments that resonated with many.

just crying about the fact that unlike noah & elle, jacob & joey are never ever getting back together 🥲 #TheKissingBooth3 pic.twitter.com/SzHEIXaCE9 — colene (@janciscoleen) August 11, 2021

One fan quoted a dialogue writing, '"People pass through our lives. Some of them fade into memories, but a few become of who you are. - Elle Evans". Another fan thanked the movie for teaching them a valuable lesson of, 'The Kissing Booth 3 taught me to don't rush things and find yourself first. Yes Elle Evans! Thank you'.

IMAGE- THE KISSING BOOTH'S INSTAGRAM

