'The Kissing Booth 3' To Release On Netflix In August 2021; All You Need To Know

The Kissing Booth has become a popular franchise on Netflix. Following the success of previously released two films, the makers greenlighted the third part. It will complete The Kissing Booth trilogy and will be concluding the series. Now, a premiere date for the final installment is out.

The Kissing Booth 3 release date revealed by Netflix

Netflix has unveiled The Kissing Booth 3 release date as it updated its summer movie slate. The movie will arrive on the streaming platform on August 11, 2021. The makers also shared the first image from the film along with the announcement. It features the four lead actors. Take a look at it below.

The Kissing Booth cast has Joey King as Rochelle “Elle” Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, and Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn. It follows Elle, a quirky, late-blooming teenager whose romance with high school senior Noah puts her lifelong friendship with Noah's young brother Lee in jeopardy. The first installment was released in 2018 and garnered much appreciation.

The Kissing Booth 2 was premiered in July 2020 on Netflix. It shows Elle and Noah struggling with their relationship as the two start to live apart due to the latter's college. Meanwhile, Lee gets in a relationship and develops distance with Elle who is falling for a new guy.

The Kissing Booth 3 is directed by Vince Marcello, who also helmed the previous two movies. It was secretly shot alongside the sequel in South Africa in 2019. The franchise is based on Beth Reekles’ books of the same name. The third chapter will pick up from the previous part where Elle is torn between going to Harvard following Noah, or join Berkeley which is her childhood dream, with her best friend Lee.

The Kissing Booth 3 cast also includes Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Molly Ringwald, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Meganne Young, and others. It will be Netflix's second teen comedy series that will end this year. Earlier, To All The Boys film series starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo concluded as it completed its trilogy.

Promo Image Source: thekissingboothnetflix Instagram