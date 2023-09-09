Joey King-Steven Piet Exchange Vows In The Great Gatsby Spanish-style Mallorca Wedding

Joey King and Steven Piet are officially married. The couple tied the knot on September 2. A week after their secret wedding in Mallorca, they took to social media and shared their wedding photos.

3 things you need to know

Joey King and Steven Piet began dating each other in early 2019.

The couple tied the knot after dating for nearly three years.

Joey and Steven got engaged in February 2022.

Joey King, Steven Piet's dreamy wedding

Joey King and Steven Piet exchanged vows in a private yet dreamy wedding ceremony at La Fortaleza in Mallorca. The fortress-turned-villa was built in 1628 and was featured in the Hollywood series The Night Manager.

As per the the actress, the wedding which took place atop the lower-terrace swimming pool was "absolute perfection." Her close friends Erik and Sabrina Carpenter attended the wedding. While Sabrina sang Joey down the aisle, Erik was the person in charge.

For the wedding, The Kissing Booth actress wore a white gown with a dramatic strapless neckline and large fabric flower-petal paillettes. The groom, on the other hand, wore a white tuxedo.

Joey King on her Mallorca wedding

To Vogue, Joey King revealed that she wanted to get married overseas but they weren't sure about the place. She shared that she was looking for something "unique and private" with "grand yet intimate" at the same time.

“We found La Fortaleza in Mallorca, and it feels like the Spanish version of The Great Gatsby. It’s historic without being dated. It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other. And finding it was all thanks to our wonderful wedding planners Alison Bryan Destinations—they nailed it and found us the venue of our dreams," she said.