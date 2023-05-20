The Kissing Booth Star Joey King Wishes Fiance Steven Piet On Birthday With Mushy Photos

The Kissing Booth actress Joey King's director-fiance turned a year older on May 19. On the special occasion, she penned a romantic post for him. She also shared a series of mushy photos on social media, celebrating the occasion.

In the first photo, Joey and Steve could be seen lost in each other's eyes. In the second photo, the couple shared a kiss. They twinned in black outfits. In the third photo, they could be seen relaxing on a couch. In another photo, they posed for a selfie. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Joey wrote, "To the man who, when I lay my eyes on him, makes my breath catch from how lucky I feel that he’s mine. How does one describe a person like you? I don’t fully know. What I do know is that the world became a better place the day you were born. Happy birthday Stevie P. Your love is my happy place." Take a look at the post below.

More about Joey King and Steve Piet

Joey King and Steve Piet first met each other on the set for their mini-series, The Act in 2018. While Piet was the project's executive producer, the actress played the lead role in it. They spent time together and soon began dating. In 2019, they made their first red carpet-appearance together. Soon after, they made their relationship official on Instagram. In 2020, the couple quarantined together. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2022. Joey took to social media and announced the news of her engagement. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front, Joey King rose to fame with The Kissing Booth trilogy. The first part was released in 2018, followed by the sequels in 2020 and 2021. She played the role of Elle Evans in the film alongside her ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi. She was last seen in Bullet Train.