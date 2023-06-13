The Last Of Us Star Pedro Pascal Recalls Being Spit At In Road Rage Incident

Why you’re reading this: America/Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, in a recent discussion with Steven Yeun, shared an instance of road rage he faced. Yeun features in Beef, a show set in the backdrop of road rage. They also touched on the topics of zombies and their own experience of acting in shows and movies.

3 things you need to know

Pascal and Yeun discussed their respective shows The Last of Us and Beef.

Yeun’s show Beef starts off with an incident of road rage, which led to Pascal recalling one of his encounters.

The Narcos star said that he once found "saliva" on the back of his car.

Pedro Pascal recalls his road rage incident

Pedro Pascal told Steven Yeun how he had once overtaken someone on the road. Upon looking back, he found a ‘big glob of saliva’ that someone had spit to express in frustration. Yeun asked in disbelief if someone just hurled it onto him. Pascal then accepted his mistake and said that the experience left him shocked, but didn’t invoke any rage in him.

(Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us | Image: Last of Us | Image: raw_nipromo/Twitter)

The Invincible voice actor then asked Pascal if he felt like it was a way for him to realise that the other person was finding a way to connect with him. The Mandalorian actor replied, “They want me to drink in their saliva. It made me feel guilty. I was like, 'Gosh, people are going through shit'."

Pascal and Yeun discuss Beef and The Last of Us

(Steven Yeun as Danny in the web-series Beef | Image: GoldHouseCo/Twitter)

While speaking about Beef, which he produced and acted in, Yeun said that not abandoning his character was a constant task. He added that he frequently tried finding parts of himself in his on-screen character Danny in Beef. On the same note, Pascal said that as Joel in The Last of Us he found it fun to have "the permission to feel everything, contain it, and express it."