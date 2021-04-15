The Last Picture Show Cast: Know Who Starred In This 1971 Coming-of-age Drama Film

The Last Picture Show is a coming-of-age drama film that released in 1971. It is the film adaptation of novelist Larry McMurtry's book of the same name. It is directed by Peter Bogdanovich. The plot of this film revolves around a group of teenagers living in a small town in Texas and their transition to adulthood. It also showcases how these teenagers get involved in relationships and deal with them. For all those who want to know the details of The Last Picture Show cast and characters, here are all the details.

The Last Picture Show cast details

Timothy Bottoms as Sonny Crawford

Timothy Bottoms played the role of Sonny Crawford. Sonny is a high school senior and is good friends with Duane Jackson, his classmate. Sonny breaks up with his girlfriend and starts an affair with Ruth, his high school coach's wife. Later on, he also starts developing feelings for Duane's girlfriend Jacy.

Jeff Bridges as Duane Jackson

Jeff Bridges essayed the character of Duane Jackson in the film. Duane ends up hitting Sonny with a bottle after he learns that he and his girlfriend Jacy have been going out. He later enlists himself in the army to fight the Korean war. Sonny sees him off at the bus stop as well.

Cloris Leachman as Ruth Popper

Cloris Leachman played the role of Ruth Popper in this film. Ruth is the wife of Sonny and Duane's high school coach, Billy. She always appears sad and lonely because Billy is gay and does not spend time with her. She is abruptly dumped by Sonny as well which infuriates her. She is one of the intriguing of the cast of The Last Picture Show.

Cybill Shepherd as Jacy Farrow

Cybill Shepherd played the character of Jacy Farrow. Jacy was Duane's girlfriend initially. In Sonny's opinion, Jacy was the prettiest girl in the town. She later breaks up with Duana because he is unable to satisfy her.

Ben Johnson as Sam the Lion

Ben Johnson essayed the character of Sam the Lion in this drama film. Sam is the owner of a diner, a pool hall and a theatre in the small town of Anarene in Texas. He scolds Duane and Sonny for taking their specially-abled friend Billy to a brothel.

Bill Thurman as Coach Mr Popper

Bill Thurman essayed the role of the high school coach in this coming-of-age drama film. He is a homosexual man who does not reveal to anyone but his wife. He also tries his best to train and coach the student of the high school.

