'The Last Train To New York': Remake Of S Korean Hit 'Train To Busan' To Premiere In 2023

The English remake of director Yeon Sang-ho's Train to Busan will release on 21 April 2023. The South Korean horror movie, Train to Busan, released in 2016, was a massive hit earning $98.5 million at the box office. The English remake of the movie will be called The Last Train to New York.

Starring Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee and Kim Eui-sung, the Train to Busan plot revolves around the tale of a workaholic yet divorced father and his young daughter who wants to take a train to Busan to spend some time with her mother. The film is about a chemical leak at a biotech plant which leads to a zombie apocalypse that spreads across South Korea.

Later, the second part of the movie, Seoul Station, a prequel to the incident, was also released, the plot of which revolves around the beginning of the Zombie epidemic rapidly spreading across South Korea. The third part, Peninsula, did not make much success as that of the first and the second one.

More on 'The Last Train to New York' and other 2023 releases

The Last Train to New York will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto, with Gary Dauberman. The screenplay for the film, which is being co-produced by New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, and Coin Operated with Warner Bros, has been written by Gary Dauberman.

Apart from The Last Train to New York, Warner Bros have announced the release of several films along with it. It includes DC's Blue Beetle, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which will be released on 18 August 2023.

Earlier, Blue Beetle was set to be premiered on HBO Max but will not be released in theatres. Blue Beetle stars “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña and will focus on the latest version of Blue Beetle which was introduced in 2006. In a recent interview with Variety, Xolo Maridueña said that she had so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him. It had been originally developed as an HBO Max project.

'Peninsula' released in India

Peninsula, the third part of the Yeon Sang-ho directed horror series was released in Indian cinemas on November 27, after the approval by Zee Studios and Cross Pictures. The decision came after the Maharashtra government allowed the reopening of theatres and multiplexes outside the coronavirus containment area from November 5.

(Image: @bloody_mottel/Instagram)