'The Late Night' Host Conan O'Brien Bids Adieu To TBS Show Conan After Its Run Of 11 Years

Renowned American talk-show host, Conan O'Brien has bid goodbye to his late-night run after entertaining the masses for nearly three decades. The 58-year-old ended his self-titled nightly TBS show, Conan, on Thursday, i.e. June 24, 2021, after a successful 28-year-long run on the small screen. In the finale episode of Conan, the Late Night star expressed it is hard for him to come to terms with the fact that the popular show's end had arrived.

Conan O'Brien's show on TBS ends after a whopping 11 seasons

One of the longest-tenured late-night hosts, Conan O'Brien, has officially ended his TBS journey with the conclusion of the Conan show after 11 years, spanning 11 seasons, on television. During his opening monologue in the final episode, O'Brien admitted that "it's hard to believe" that his long-running show has met its conclusion. Addressing a live audience at club Largo, Los Angeles, he said, "It's hard to believe, it's hard to say, it's our final show on TBS".

The People's Choice Award-winning host added, "And every night, I always said, 'Tonight we have a really great show' and I have to tell you, I was often lying. But, tonight we really do have a great show. And if we don't, what are you going to do about it? I'll be long gone." Conan O'Brien also extended some words of wisdom to fans towards the end of his speech and stated, "My advice to anyone watching right now, and it's not easy to do, but try; try and do what you love with people you love." He also shared a video clip of his monologue from the episode on Twitter and was showered with immense love by netizens.

Ahead of taking the stage of Conan one last time, the TBS show's last episode commenced with a sketch of an animated Conan O'Brien giving an exit interview to the fan-favourite Homer Simpson from The Simpsons. During their interview, Homer revealed his favourite moment from the show to O'Brien as well. The late night veteran's animated exit interview with The Simpsons character ended with him and Homer expressing that they "mean the world" to each other.

