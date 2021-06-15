'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Returns With A Live Audience: Watch

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took place remotely with its 211 episodes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the latest episode aired live from New York's Ed Sullivan Theater after over a year. The full audience at the venue gave and received warm wishes from host Colbert.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert returns with live-audience

The Ed Sullivan theatre has the capacity of over 400 attendees and every seat was occupied as the Late Show returned with a live audience. Although wearing masks was optional, the members had to provide proof of full vaccination. The in-person audience cheered for The Late Show host as Stephen Colbert embraced musical director and bandleader Jon Batiste, following the cold open.

Stephen Colbert told the audience that he feels "great" to be back. He mentioned that it is a slightly different energy than the "covered storage" room eight floors above the theatre, as "lovely" as that was. Colbert asserted that he doesn't even remember how to interact with the "most beautiful crowd" in the world. The Late Show host compared the return to the stage to a nervous first day back at school. The production even put up a "remember how to applaud" sign for the audience as a joke if they had forgotten the gesture. He noted that he is proud that they are the first show back on broadway and took a jibe at The Lion King.

The cold open had Stephen Colbert getting dressed for the episode and forgetting to wear pants. The duo then starts a conversation which turns into a song. Stephen Colbert on The Late Show return bought his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert along, who was his only in-person audience amid the pandemic. She gave him to the audience and told them to laugh adding that her husband "really" needs it.

Comedian Dana Carvey was seen impersonating the United States President Joe Biden. Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart also marked his presence. The Late Show will continue to follow the regular test and other safety protocols as it makes a comeback to the full audience. Take a look at a few clips from the latest episode.

TONIGHT: The words we've been waiting 15 months to hear... "Welcome to THE Late Show, I am your host Stephen Colbert." #LSSCYouThere pic.twitter.com/BSbZ1gRkLx — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 15, 2021

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

