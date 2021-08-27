'The Lion King' Prequel Signs Aaron Pierre And Kelvin Harrison Jr For Mufasa And Scar

The Lion King Prequel has reportedly found its two lead characters! According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, The Lion King Prequel has cast the actors who will voice the characters of Mufasa and Scar. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Disney prequel -

Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr join The Lion King Prequel cast

According to EW, it seems that the Barry Jenkins-helmed Lion King Prequel has found its Mufasa and Scar. Reports claim that Aaron Pierre is slated to voice the mighty Mufasa in the upcoming film, while Kelvin Harrison Jr will voice one of Disney's most formidable villains Scar a.k.a. Taka. The outlet confirms that the Dear White People director will soon be reuniting with Aaron Pierre who starred in Jenkins' film The Underground Railroad.

Pierre will reportedly play a younger version of Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr will play Taka. Fans of the franchise, who read the spin-off book The Lion King: Six New Adventures will remember that Taka is Scar's real name. According to the report, the name Mufasa means "king" in Swahili, while Taka allegedly stands for feelings like "want" and "desire," which does speak well to Scar's character. However, another more common translation for Taka is "dirt." It wouldn't be crazy to assume that Taka probably changed his name to Scar because of the meaning and probably also hates his family since he was a young cub.

Official confirmation for the upcoming film's script is yet to be made, including on whether or not the film will cover the part where Taka officially becomes Scar. However, writer Jeff Nathanson will reportedly be returning to script the film. Composer Hans Zimmer will also be returning to the project and will be joined by Pharrell Williams and Nicholas Britell this time around.

The film will reportedly be a follow-up prequel to 2019's The Lion King which was directed and produced by Jon Favreau. In a statement released in 2020, Barry Jenkins had spoken about the forthcoming Disney project, saying -

"Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."

