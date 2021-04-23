The Lion King, Romeo Juliet, Men Of Respect; Shakespeare's Plays That Were Made Into Films

Shakespeare Day is celebrated every April 23 to recognize the birth and death of English poet and playwright William Shakespeare. He is one of the most famous playwrights of all times. He wrote some of the most well-known plays in the world, including Hamlet and Romeo and Juliet, given this, it's no surprise that his plays have spawned a slew of film and television adaptations. Talking about the same, here are some cult movies to watch that was inspired by Shakespeare's plays.

Movies based on Shakespeare's plays

Romeo + Juliet

Romeo + Juliet is one of the most well-known Shakespeare films, and it is also one of the best Shakespeare adaptations. Baz Luhrmann's high-octane adaptation of Romeo and Juliet remains a model for filmmakers attempting to do Shakespeare justice. The plot centres on the rivalry between Verona's two well-established families, the Capulets and the Montagues, and how it affects Romeo and Juliet's relationship.

Men of Respect

Retelling Macbeth's story as a gritty mob thriller seems like a no-brainer. Mike Battaglia (John Turturro), playing Macbeth, plots a violent mob takeover at the behest of his Lady Macbeth-like wife, Ruthie (Katherine Borowitz). The film garnered heaps of praise from audiences for its storyline and acting skills. Watch the trailer below.

10 Things I Hate About You

The plot of 10 Things I Hate About You is straightforward: Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) is looking for a prom date, but she will only be able to go if her "shrewish" older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), also attends. What is the solution? Patrick, the bad guy, is set up for her (Heath Ledger). Many of the characters have names that are identical to those in the play The Taming of the Shrew, from which it is adapted. For example, Bianca is Bianca, Kat is Katherina, and Patrick is Petruchio in the film.

The Lion King

It's easy to miss the parallels between Hamlet and The Lion King, but any theatre fan will notice them. The "accidental" assassination of the king (Mufasa) by the prince's evil, power-hungry uncle (Scar). Furthermore, Timon and Pumba are clear stand-ins for Hamlet's relatives, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern.

She's the Man

Viola disguises herself as Cesario after being separated from her twin brother due to a shipwreck in Shakespeare's original story Twelfth Night. And it is the same in the film, She's The Man, as Viola (Amanda Bynes) plays on the boy's soccer team as her twin brother, Sebastian. It goes without saying that Duke Orsino (Channing Tatum) is the film's interpretation of the play's Duke of Illyria. Watch the trailer below.

