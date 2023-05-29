The Little Mermaid Director Rob Marshall On Casting Indian Actors: I Was Very Proud To...

Filmmaker Rob Marshall is currently basking in the success of his recent film The Little Mermaid. The film also features a Pakistani-British actor named Art Malik. When asked about further plans to work with Indian talents, the director said he would that he would love to do so.

In a conversation with ANI, Marshall said, "I would love it...I mean I am so open to working with wonderful, spectacular actors...there are so many great Indian actors. I was very proud to have Art Malik in our film. He has an Asian background and he is very special. I am always looking for who is best for the role. I am open to everybody and anybody."

The main character of the movie is Ariel, a courageous young mermaid who strikes a perilous bargain with the wicked sea witch Ursula. She exchanges her voice and mermaid powers in order to experience life on dry land and get to know the handsome Prince Eric. The deal, however, puts her father's aquatic realm in peril.

Rob Marshall on the making of The Little Mermaid

When asked if he felt any pressure about reinventing a classic story, Marshall responded that due to his excellent relationship with Disney employees, he did not feel any pressure to live up to expectations, with hiis adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The director added that while wanting to honour its greatness, he was also aware that he was working with a different genre, that is, live-action films. He stated how it was his chance to make the experience richer, more complete, and ultimately more emotional.

The cast of The Little Mermaid includes Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian. The other supporting characters in the film are Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy. The film hit theatres on May 26, 2023.