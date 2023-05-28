The Little Mermaid Movie: Cast, Crew, Controversy, Everything You Need To Know

On May 26, 2023, the much-awaited live-action remake of Disney's cherished animation feature The Little Mermaid opened in theatres across the world. Directed by Rob Marshall, the movie promises to captivate audiences with its enchanting tale and stunning visuals. Marshall is known for his work on successful Disney films like Mary Poppins Returns and Into the Woods.

The Little Mermaid Character

The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, a spirited young mermaid who longs for adventure and curiosity about the world beyond the sea. Portraying the lead role of Ariel is the talented Halle Bailey, best known for her acting work on the sitcom Grown-ish and her Grammy-nominated music career as one half of the duo Chloe x Halle. Bailey’s rendition of the iconic song Part of Your World has already touched listeners’ hearts, and anticipation for her portrayal of Ariel is high.

The Little Mermaid Cast

Joining Halle Bailey in the star-studded cast is a lineup of exceptional performers. Javier Bardem, an Academy Award winner for his role in No Country for Old Men, takes on the role of King Triton, Ariel’s father. Tony-winning actor Daveed Diggs lends his voice to the charismatic crab, Sebastian, while Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina provide the voices of Ariel’s loveable companions, Flounder and Scuttle, respectively. Melissa McCarthy brings her comedic prowess to the role of the devious sea witch, Ursula, and Jonah Hauer-King portrays the dashing Prince Eric. Additional cast members include Art Malik as Sir Grimsby and Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina.

The Little Mermaid Controversy

The announcement of 23-year-old biracial actress Halle Bailey being cast as Ariel has sparked a wave of racist backlash from certain sections of the audience. Since the news broke in July 2019, online hate has been directed at the film, culminating in thousands of racist comments on the official trailer posted on YouTube, which garnered over 1.5 million dislikes. In response, YouTube concealed the dislike counter on the video. Fueling the controversy further, a social media campaign emerged with the hashtag #NotMyAriel. To add insult to injury, critics even released a digitally altered version of the trailer, featuring a white actress replacing Halle.

Despite the anticipated backlash, the makers of The Little Mermaid stood firm in their casting decision. Director Rob Marshall responded to the controversy, labelling the opposition as "narrow-minded" and emphasising the significance of representation for young girls and boys of colour. Disney also issued an open letter defending Bailey's casting, and the actress herself expressed the importance of seeing oneself represented on screen.

Overall, The Little Mermaid will continue Disney's tradition of delivering captivating and memorable cinematic experiences. With its timeless story of love, adventure, and self-discovery, The Little Mermaid is poised to make a lasting impression on audiences of all ages. The Little Mermaid is currently screening in cinemas, showcasing a more diverse interpretation of the beloved character.