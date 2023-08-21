The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With Viral Video

The Little Mermaid famed Halle Bailey recently made headlines after the pregnancy rumours of the actress started making rounds on the internet. Halle has been in a relationship with rapper DDG since last year and is now reported to be sharing her first child with him.

Halle Bailey is an actor and singer.

She has been dating DDG since the start of the last year.

Is Halle Bailey pregnant?

An internet user shared a video compilation of Halle that seemed to be hinting towards her pregnancy. One of the featured videos was from the Beyonce concert. The fans noticed the actress-singer was sporting a pink loose dress, trying to hide her bump. Another one seemed to be from DDG live stream where Halle was seen in the background. She appeared to be supporting her visible baby bump with her right hand.

The internet has decided that Halle Bailey may be pregnant.



Here go the clips that have social media convinced. pic.twitter.com/WG49nZZK6M — Mílagro (@NiggaGirl_) August 20, 2023

Halle Bailey and DDG's tumultuous relationship

Halle’s fans didn’t seem too happy with the news as her boyfriend DDG has a notorious past of downgrading and insulting the actress online. In fact, the rapper released a song titled Famous in July, which seemed to be talking about his insecurities related to Halle’s acting profession.

The rapper sings, "Filmin' a movie now," in the first verse: "You kissing dudes, You know I love you a lot, I don't give a f**k if that s**t for promo, I don't wanna see this s**t any more." In the second verse, he asks, "Why are y'all holding hands in the photo? You know I'm insecure; I keep coming back. I want to leave you, but I'm too attached."

The lyrics seem to refer to Halle’s kissing scene in The Little Mermaid with her co-star Jonah Hauer-King, who played Prince Eric in the movie. The actress was also seen holding his hands on the red carpet of their film's London premiere back in May.

Halle and DDG were first reported to be dating when the two were spotted together in Las Vegas during Usher's residency in January 2022. A few months later, on Instagram, things were made official when DDG wished her a happy birthday in a now-deleted video.