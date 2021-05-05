'The Lord Of The Rings' Fame Merry And Pippin Are All Set To Launch Their Own Podcast

Actors Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd who played the role of hobbits Merry and Pippin in The Lord of the Rings movie franchise are launching their own podcast on Youtube. Their podcast will be called Friendship Onion. It will also be available to stream on other podcast services like Apple Podcasts and Spotify on May 18, 2021.

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd set to launch their own podcast

Dominic and Billy will launch their podcast The Friendship Onion on all kinds of streaming services. In the podcast, they will reveal stories from their time working on the franchise, interview members of the cast and crew, and answer fan questions. Dominic and Billy have teamed up with Kast Media for producing the podcast.

According to a report by IGN, Dominic Monaghan addressed to media and said that he is contractually obliged to make a glowing comment to the matter of podcast by him and Billy. In a fun way, he said that Billy has abducted him and he is being held for ransom price of 44 bananas. Boyd also said that Dominic took a little persuading but this podcast is going to rock. He added that Dominic is such a joker that everyone has to love him and everyone also has to love bananas.

CEO of Kast Media, Collin Thomson said that they couldn’t be more excited to bring the comedic genius of Dominic and Billy. He added that fans were introduced to their quick wit and fun banter in the Lord of the Rings movie franchise. Furthermore, he said that the podcast will demonstrate how far beyond the origins story of their boundless energy and interest stretches. More to the point, he said that Kast Media cannot wait to start peeling back the layers of Billy and Dominic’s friendship onion.

Dominic Monaghan will be seen in upcoming projects like Edge of the World and Last Looks whereas Billy Boyd recently lent his voice for a character in the movie The Loud Hosue. He will also be seen in projects like Walking with Herb and An Intrusion. Billy Boyd also played the role of Glen in the show Chucky in 2021.

Promo Image: Billy Boyd's Instagram