The makers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are leaving no stones unturned in fueling the excitement levels of their fans over the upcoming season. After garnering attention with the gripping trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, makers once again unveiled a new trailer that gave fans a deeper insight into the middle earth era.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power new trailer

The new trailer delves even deeper into the series adaptation, giving fans a closer look at some of Tolkien's legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor. It begins with a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) declaring that she will take the charge of defeating the enemies as after her brother's death all the responsibilities are on her shoulders. The trailer also highlights the epic expanse of Middle-earth in its second age and witnesses several heroes coming together against all odds to give a tough fight to the evil forces.

Watch the trailer below:

More about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The series will make its way to Prime Video on September 2, 2022. It will star Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot and many others.

The official synopsis of the series read-

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

