'The Lord Of The Rings' New Clip Teases Arondir, Galadriel's Characters And More; Watch

Amazon Prime Video released a new clip of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, writing, "Nothing is evil in the beginning...". A small but evocative tease of what will make this Amazon Original series to J.R.R. Tolkien's books so different: a world and its people that are more complex than the good and evil tale.

The video dives straight into Arondir standing in a gloomy forest, who holds a bow in one hand and reaches to snatch an arrow out of the air with his other. Galadriel, in full silver plate armour, sits atop a white horse and leads a charge of other mounted warriors across a lush field. High King Gil-galad stares at the sky. A ship pulls into a port under an intricate stone archway.

Check out the video here:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting September 2 across multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

(Image: @lotronprime/Twitter)